Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2852.44 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.82 beta means Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 382.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 64.23%. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 726.92% and its consensus price target is $10.75. Based on the data given earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.