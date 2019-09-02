Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2793.46 N/A -2.27 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 83.33 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.82. BioPharmX Corporation’s 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 68.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.