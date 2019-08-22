Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3056.20 N/A -2.27 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 58.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 2.04%. Insiders held roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Biofrontera AG.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.