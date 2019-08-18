Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.65 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.82. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 4.3 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 60.71% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $18. On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 26.54% and its consensus price target is $250. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 95.5% respectively. 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.