Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3048.11 N/A -2.27 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.47 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.82 beta. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s beta is 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$14.5 is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.32%. Competitively Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has an average target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 98.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.