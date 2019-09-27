Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.23 110.23M -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,903,165.74% -64.1% -54.9% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,450,363.20% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta, while its volatility is 382.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.44 beta which makes it 144.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

$14.5 is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 82.85%. On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 47.25% and its average price target is $117.89. Based on the results given earlier, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 89.2%. 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.