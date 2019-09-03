Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2843.10 N/A -2.27 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.35 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 4.82 shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 68.38%. Competitively the average target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 73.61% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Agenus Inc. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 33.6%. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agenus Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.