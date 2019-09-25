Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Reaches $7.51 After 4.00% Down Move; Dlh Holdings (DLHC) SI Increased By 1150%

The stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 799,618 shares traded. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has risen 56.43% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYNE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZYNE); 09/04/2018 – Zynerba at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 16/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Appoints John P. Butler to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 BELIEVE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Appoints John P. Butler to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Zynerba Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Twelve Month ZYN002 Data from STAR 2 Study in Patients with Focal Seizures at the 2018 Annual; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidio; 08/05/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 10/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Initiates Open-Label Phase 2 Trial of ZYN002 in Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE)The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $174.22M company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $7.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZYNE worth $6.97M less.

Dlh Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) had an increase of 1150% in short interest. DLHC's SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1150% from 200 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

More notable recent DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DLH Announces $1 Million Share Repurchase Plan Nasdaq:DLHC – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DLH Announces Acquisition of Social & Scientific Systems – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) CEO Zach Parker on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DLH announces $1M share repurchase plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ June 25, 2019 Forecast – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.97 million. It offers defense and veteransÂ’ health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Among 2 analysts covering Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has $18 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 93.08% above currents $7.51 stock price. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Monday, September 16 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The company has market cap of $174.22 million. The Company’s product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014.

Analysts await Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.50 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.