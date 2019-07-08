Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Reaches $15.30 After 5.00% Down Move; Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 57 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 53 decreased and sold positions in Alliancebernstein Holding LP. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 14.34 million shares, down from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alliancebernstein Holding LP in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AB’s profit will be $53.20 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 6.94% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for 1.59 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj owns 122,231 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 1.96% invested in the company for 63,090 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc has invested 1.14% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 156,946 shares.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.67 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 68,539 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has risen 7.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500.

