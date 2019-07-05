Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Reaches $14.94 After 7.00% Up Move; IPSIDY (IDTY) Shorts Lowered By 84.62%

The stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has risen 47.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYNE News: 25/04/2018 – ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS – LOOK FORWARD TO INITIATING A PHASE 2B STUDY IN ADULT REFRACTORY FOCAL SEIZURES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZYNE); 12/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 4Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $62.5M; 08/05/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $12.3M; 16/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Appoints John P. Butler to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 BELIEVE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Initiates Open-Label Phase 2 Trial of ZYN002 in Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $304.05 million company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $15.99 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZYNE worth $21.28 million more.

IPSIDY INC (OTCMKTS:IDTY) had a decrease of 84.62% in short interest. IDTY’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 84.62% from 5,200 shares previously. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.095. About 128,995 shares traded. Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ipsidy Inc. develops secure biometric identity management and electronic transaction solutions for government and public sector organizations in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.50 million. The firm offers identity management solutions, which include multi-modal and biometric matching software comprising front-end application software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing, as well as a back-end fingerprint matching software solution; multi-factor authentication platform, which is designed to provide the private and public sector a secure and convenient application for universal identity verification and transaction authentication before or as part of various types of electronic transactions; VERIFIED that allows an enterprise to enroll clients using the Ipsidy portal without any integration; ACCESS, which offers an immediate solution for biometric authentication of individuals seeking entry into a building or controlled area using Bluetooth beacons to trigger the identity event; and secure plastic identity credentials and loyalty card products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides payment processing solutions, such as Tranxa, a multi-application payment gateway and switch that provides payment solutions for online retailers and physical merchant locations; and an unattended kiosk application and backend management system, which is integrated with a transit ticketing system that facilitates fare collection and electronic ticketing for transit systems.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The company has market cap of $304.05 million. The Company’s product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014.

Analysts await Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.50 earnings per share, up 43.82% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.89 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% negative EPS growth.