Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Forms $11.31 Double Top; Isoray (ISR) Sentiment Is 1.4

Isoray Inc (ISR) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 7 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 5 sold and decreased their equity positions in Isoray Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.60 million shares, down from 5.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Isoray Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) formed double top with $11.88 target or 5.00% above today’s $11.31 share price. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) has $238.36M valuation. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 780,755 shares traded. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has risen 47.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYNE News: 25/04/2018 – ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ZYN002 WAS SHOWN TO BE WELL TOLERATED THROUGH 12 MONTHS OF TREATMENT IN STAR 2; 08/05/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 12/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 4Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $62.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZYNE); 25/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Twelve Month ZYN002 Data from STAR 2 Study in Patients with Focal Seizures at the 2018 Annual; 18/05/2018 – Zynerba Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidio; 16/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Appoints John P. Butler to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Zynerba at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 16/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Appoints John P. Butler to Bd of Directors

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.03 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

More notable recent IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UEC Comments on the Presidential Memoranda Issued on Uranium and Establishment of the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Isoray Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Isoray To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 9, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Isoray To Launch The Power of Blu Introducing A New Brand Identity at the American Brachytherapy Society’s Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Isoray Collaborates With Texas Oncology to Fill Void in Training Programs For Next Generation of Brachytherapists – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.0081 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3717. About 51,929 shares traded. IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) has declined 14.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ISR News: 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Rev $5.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ IsoRay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISR); 18/04/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $5.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ISORAY INC – ON MAY 8, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Revenue Increasing by Not Less Than 20%; 02/04/2018 ISORAY INC ISR.A : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $1; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss $1.3M; 30/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces Signing of Research Funding with Ochsner Clinic Foundation to Support Brain Cancer Treatment Research

Analysts await IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by IsoRay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.