Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Forms $10.96 Double Top; Proxima Capital Management Cut Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 531,400 shares with $3.93 million value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $362.60 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 217,333 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) formed double top with $11.73 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.96 share price. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) has $254.25 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 645,599 shares traded. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has risen 56.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYNE News: 08/05/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $12.3M; 16/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Appoints John P. Butler to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – ZYNERBA – BELIEVES CASH,CASH EQUIVALENT POSITION OF $52.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS,CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS INTO 2019; 13/04/2018 – Zynerba Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 60c; 10/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Initiates Open-Label Phase 2 Trial of ZYN002 in Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE); 25/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Twelve Month ZYN002 Data from STAR 2 Study in Patients with Focal Seizures at the 2018 Annual; 10/04/2018 – ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 BELIEVE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2019; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidio; 25/04/2018 – ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS – LOOK FORWARD TO INITIATING A PHASE 2B STUDY IN ADULT REFRACTORY FOCAL SEIZURES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor to Present at the 2019 Citi Technology Conference on September 4, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Here Are Four Stocks In Technology And Solar Energy That Have Broken Out On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin invested in 200 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc holds 0% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Company has invested 0.1% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 50,000 shares. Springowl Limited Co accumulated 133,082 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Lc has 74,045 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Lc holds 139,018 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. North Run LP reported 1.21 million shares. D E Shaw And Company, a New York-based fund reported 487,920 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 492,125 shares. Hood River Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.05 million shares stake.