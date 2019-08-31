Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Forms $10.69 Double Top; Paloma Partners Management Company Lifted By $6.60 Million Its Union Pacific (Put) (UNP) Holding

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) formed double top with $11.22 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.69 share price. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) has $240.24M valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 265,249 shares traded. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has risen 56.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYNE News: 25/04/2018 – ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ZYN002 WAS SHOWN TO BE WELL TOLERATED THROUGH 12 MONTHS OF TREATMENT IN STAR 2; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 25/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Twelve Month ZYN002 Data from STAR 2 Study in Patients with Focal Seizures at the 2018 Annual; 16/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Appoints John P. Butler to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN); 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 13/04/2018 – Zynerba Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals 4Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $62.5M; 25/04/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Twelve Month ZYN002 Data from STAR 2 Study in Patients with Focal Seizures at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN); 18/05/2018 – Zynerba Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP) stake by 369.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company acquired 39,510 shares as Union Pacific Corp (Put) (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 50,200 shares with $8.39 million value, up from 10,690 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp (Put) now has $111.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP)

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 12.90% above currents $161.96 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Loop Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $182 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0.24% or 3.41M shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 65,069 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 4,362 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com owns 6,559 shares. Blackrock owns 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 45.85M shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 3,803 shares. Asset One invested in 0.33% or 369,737 shares. Stephens Ar reported 32,317 shares stake. Regions Financial has invested 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.31 million shares. Colony Group Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 10,967 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,176 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc owns 100,328 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 12,102 shares to 5,765 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sinclair Broadcast Group A (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 21,406 shares and now owns 14,468 shares. Technology Select Sect Spdr (Call) (XLK) was reduced too.

