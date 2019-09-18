Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2384.54 N/A -2.27 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 4.82 beta means Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 382.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.03% and an $14.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 5.1%. Insiders owned roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.