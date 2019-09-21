Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Contrasting side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2129.79 N/A -2.27 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3753.54 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.82 beta indicates that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.54% and an $14.5 average target price. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 231.13%. The data provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Comparatively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.