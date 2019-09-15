Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Comparing side by side

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3288.18 N/A -2.27 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.64 N/A 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 382.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 47.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.78%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.