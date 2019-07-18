Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparison side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2862.28 N/A -2.27 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 35.31 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 5.56 and its 456.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

The average target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 54.11%. Competitively the average target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 32.18% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.