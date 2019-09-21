Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparing side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2129.79 N/A -2.27 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.82 beta indicates that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $14.5, while its potential upside is 75.54%. Competitively the average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 42.10% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.