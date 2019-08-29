Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2843.10 N/A -2.27 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 4.82 and its 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 70.78% at a $18 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.