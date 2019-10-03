Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparing side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 203,285,024.15% -64.1% -54.9% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 339,766,432.63% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta, while its volatility is 382.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 99.72% upside potential and an average price target of $14.5. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 295.48%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.