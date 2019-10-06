Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Contrasting side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.58M -4.56 0.00

Demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 208,110,781.40% -64.1% -54.9% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 146,428,571.43% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 17.1 and 17.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 88.31% upside potential and an average price target of $14.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.