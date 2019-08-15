Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2951.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 9.9. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, and a 64.53% upside potential. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 117.60% and its consensus price target is $22.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kodiak Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 46.3%. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.