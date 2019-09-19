Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2171.44 N/A -2.27 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 50.08 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, with potential upside of 80.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 14.8%. Insiders held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.