Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparing side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2279.34 N/A -2.27 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 4.82 beta. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, with potential upside of 71.60%.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 76.2%. Insiders held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.