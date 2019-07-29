Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparing side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2644.18 N/A -2.27 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 10.24 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 5.56 beta indicates that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 456.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Dermira Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The average target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 66.82%. Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 average target price and a 122.38% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.