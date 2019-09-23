Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2190.32 N/A -2.27 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 4.82 and it happens to be 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, with potential upside of 78.57%. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 97.49%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 76.5%. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.