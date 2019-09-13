Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3269.30 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 48.08 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 4.82 shows that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectis S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 48.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 31.4%. Insiders owned 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.