Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3409.62 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.81 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 5.56 beta, while its volatility is 456.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cambrex Corporation has a 2.36 beta which is 136.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 25.00% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $18. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 6.82% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.