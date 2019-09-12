Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparison side by side

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3345.84 N/A -2.27 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 highlights Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 4.82 and its 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioTime Inc. on the other hand, has 2.81 beta which makes it 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.15% for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 43.7%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Competitively, 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioTime Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.