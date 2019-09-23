Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparison side by side

Both Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 2228.09 N/A -2.27 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.82 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, with potential upside of 75.54%. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 67.79% and its consensus target price is $10. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.