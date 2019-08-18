Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 30.25 N/A -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 60.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. About 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.