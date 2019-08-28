Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2857.80 N/A -2.27 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1226.68 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 69.97% upside potential. Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 35.80% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.78%. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.