Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Contrasting side by side

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3783.70 N/A -2.27 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 5.56 beta indicates that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 456.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.79 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 16.58%. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.67, with potential upside of 81.32%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.