Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 18 17.56 N/A -0.94 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zymeworks Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.7 and 27.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 49.25% for Zymeworks Inc. with average price target of $34. Competitively the average price target of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 85.87% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 34.9%. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was more bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.