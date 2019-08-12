Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 18.64 N/A -0.94 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2226.96 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zymeworks Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Zymeworks Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, and a 18.06% upside potential. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 41.13%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that UroGen Pharma Ltd. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.