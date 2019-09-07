Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is a contrast between Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zymeworks Inc. has a 29.81% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37.75. Competitively the consensus target price of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is $59, which is potential 38.01% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Zymeworks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 37.9% respectively. Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.