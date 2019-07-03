Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.26 N/A -0.94 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zymeworks Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was more bullish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.