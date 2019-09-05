Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 22.11 N/A -0.94 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.72 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Zymeworks Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc. has an average price target of $37.75, and a 33.25% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.