Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.53 N/A -0.94 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.65 N/A -1.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s average price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 41.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 79.4%. Insiders held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.