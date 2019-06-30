Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 13.20 N/A -0.94 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zymeworks Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 0% respectively. About 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.