Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

We are contrasting Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zymeworks Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 29.81% for Zymeworks Inc. with average price target of $37.75. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 104.78%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats InflaRx N.V.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.