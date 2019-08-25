Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.38 N/A -0.94 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.76 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zymeworks Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zymeworks Inc. has a consensus target price of $28.5, and a 14.05% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 95.77% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.