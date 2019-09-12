Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.09 N/A -0.94 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zymeworks Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc. has a 42.67% upside potential and an average target price of $37.75. Competitively the average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $11, which is potential 109.52% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.