Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 20.53 N/A -0.94 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.63 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, with potential upside of 41.70%. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 245.35%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 59.6%. Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ChemoCentryx Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.