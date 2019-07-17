Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.61 N/A -0.94 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.28 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.