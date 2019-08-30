Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 20.19 N/A -0.94 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zymeworks Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zymeworks Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus target price is $35.33, while its potential upside is 35.57%. Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 188.46%. The data provided earlier shows that Cassava Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was less bullish than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.