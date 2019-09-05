Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 20 22.11 N/A -0.94 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1128.79 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Zymeworks Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 33.25% at a $37.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 167.08% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.