Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 21 20.83 N/A -0.94 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zymeworks Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Zymeworks Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.75, and a 39.20% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 265.17% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Insiders owned 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.