Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

We are contrasting Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 26 0.00 30.19M -0.94 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.00 310.23M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 115,537,696.13% -16.4% -13.1% Amarin Corporation plc 1,970,965,692.50% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. Its rival Amarin Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 49.28% for Zymeworks Inc. with average target price of $38.2. Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 108.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amarin Corporation plc looks more robust than Zymeworks Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zymeworks Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. was more bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.