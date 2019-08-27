Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Since Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.30 N/A -0.94 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zymeworks Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Zymeworks Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zymeworks Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zymeworks Inc.’s upside potential is 14.60% at a $28.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zymeworks Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 48.5%. 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc. has stronger performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.